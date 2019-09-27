Horry Co. community builds a playground for Baxley, boy battling cancer

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – When the Hoover family came home to 35 people and new playground in their backyard little Baxley clung to his dad.

“He’s a typical four-year-old boy. Likes superheroes, likes cars, likes trucks, likes playing in the dirt. The really only difference is Baxley has cancer,” said Kevin Hoover.

Family friends and former co-workers from Atlantic Mortgage Group rallied behind the Hoovers. Reaching out to their non-profit partner Roc Solid Foundation to make a dream come true.

“A simple e-mail has turned into this awesome place out here,” said Nicole Bevile of Atlantic Mortgage Group.

Atlantic Mortgage Group and Roc Solid Foundation planned the project out for months.

With the help of family and friends Baxley’s playground was built on Friday within a few hours.

“This seems like the least that we could do. If I could make it go away, I would. But I can’t. So, the next best thing is let them know that we’re here for them. We support them and that, like I said to them they’ll never be alone,” said Barbara Carroll.

Hoover says the love from his community means everything.

“Being surrounded by community and Myrtle Beach and Conway and the doctors and the neighbors and the friends and the people that are in the schools. Just people that we don’t even know that heard about us through somebody and that’s how this thing got put together. It’s the most remarkable feeling to feel that love,” said Hoover.