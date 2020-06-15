Horry County healthcare worker surprised with new HVAC System

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – A healthcare worker for Conway Medical Center was surprised with a new HVAC system on Friday.

Imagine wearing layers of PPE for hours on end while bravely offering selfless care to patients fighting coronavirus, only to go home to a failing air conditioner or without the ability to take a hot shower.

ARS Rescue Rooter surprised Jaclyn Carter, of Aynor, with the new system. Carter was nominated by her co-workers to win the new HVAC system as part of ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes program, which is a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

“Being in the air conditioning, around here in South Carolina you have to,” Carter said. “The humidity and everything is so hot it kills you, and I am going to be so excited!”

Carter has worked at Conway hospital in the labor and delivery department for over 10 years. She lost her 17-year-old daughter last year and was out of work for almost four months after a vehicle accident. Then, her 12-year-old HVAC unit stopped working.

ARS is rewarding home services makeovers to more than 50 deserving healthcare workers in 19 states. 

