HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is hosting a Family Film Night this weekend.

Officials said the event is free and the community engagement unit will also provide food and drinks. They think this is a great opportunity for the community to come out and get to know their police officers.

This is the department’s first movie night, but they host other community engagement events regularly.

“If you are coming out to the movie night, just bring a blanket or a chair,” said Mikayla Moskov, director of public information for HCPD. “You can set up in the parking lot, settle in. Kids can go through and do a touch-a-truck if they want instead of watching the movie. We know the attention span can be short, so come out for however long that you can and we’ll be happy to have you.”

The event is Saturday in the north precinct parking lot on Highway 57 near Little River. You won’t know the movie until you get there.

For more information on the event, click here.