Horry County Sheriff’s Deputy says he is thankful for help that allowed him to move back into his home

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is sharing what he is most thankful for this holiday season.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office shared Lance Corporal Updegraff’s story on their Facebook page. Updegraff works as a Detention Officer and also is trained to work in the Photo ID unit of the booking process.

Courtesy Horry County Sheriff’s Office

In 2018 Updegraff’s home was flooded as well as his wife’s parent’s home. “Over the past year, My family and I have gone from our lowest point to a point of rebuilding and a returned sense of normalcy,” said Updegraff.

Courtesy Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Updegraff has been with the Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years, having started in 2008.

Now he and his family will be spending the holidays in their newly repaired houses.

“While I am grateful for our friends that took us in and allowed us to celebrate with them, there is nothing like being in your own home for the Holidays.”