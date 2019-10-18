Loris couple has ceremony after 56 years of marriage

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Fifty-six years after they were married, a couple from Loris decided to walk down the aisle.

Edward and Seletha Long got married in a courthouse 56 years ago.

They could never afford the big celebration they wanted.

Seletha tells News13 she always wanted to have a real wedding — so 56 years later — their five kids thought it was about time they did.

They got married again in Tabor City, North Carolina last Saturday and had the reception in Loris.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

