MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While many were feeling full from Thanksgiving feasts, not everyone on the Grand Strand had the means to get a great meal ready. The Lovely Law firm in Myrtle Beach wanted to lend a helping hand.

The firm has been on the Grand Strand since 2009, and the partners have always taken community service seriously. For this holiday season, they gave away 200 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“There’s a lot of underprivileged people who may not be able to afford a good meal this Thanksgiving,” managing partner Justin Lovely said. “We got as a group, and we all got buy-in from the team, and we decided that we’re gonna feed 200 families this year.”

Some local businesses also pitched in to help.

“D’Annunzio’s Bakery is providing the bread,” Lovely said. “We’ve got Panchito’s Mexican restaurant from Loris; they provided the green beans. We also had donations from Monarch Roofing, and we had donations from Bay Pond. They all helped out to come together to provide these meals.”

Everything was placed in the meal bags with love. Including a recipe book filled with family recipes from Lovely Law Firm employees.

As they started the project, they encountered a problem many shoppers faced this year.

“We realized that Thanksgiving turkey prices this Thanksgiving are just through the roof,” Lovely said. “We were able to secure those, but we realized, hey, this is gonna be way off budget, but we still decided we were gonna do it.”

The Lovely Law Firm has offices from Myrtle Beach to Charleston. The attorneys say the people of South Carolina are their hearts and souls.

“Giving back to Myrtle Beach is like where our heart is,” head lawyer Amy Lawrence-Lovely said. “Families need help this holiday season. I mean times are hard for all of us, but it’s extremely hard for most of us that are working.”

It is only the firm’s first year giving meals to the community for Thanksgiving, but the lawyers hope it will not be their last.

“Hopefully it’s something we can do annually, and hopefully it grows and grows and grows,” Lovely said. “We love giving back, and this is our opportunity to do it in the holiday season.”