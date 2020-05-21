Mellow Mushroom to donate pizzas to local high school seniors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Mellow Mushroom will donate pizza to local high school seniors for every pizza sold Thursday in their Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Florence restaurants.

Organizers say seniors have missed so much during their last year in school that they hope this will help them celebrate their successes.

“You know, to miss out on your last three months of your senior year. I’m sure it’s been challenging for a lot of the kids. So, we felt like this would be a good opportunity to say, hey congratulations,” said Matt duke, owner/operator of Grand Strand and Florence Mellow Mushrooms.

The restaurant’s “pie for a pie” program is taking place in more than 180 restaurants in 21 states.

