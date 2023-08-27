SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For the past 10 years, members of the Grand Strand have come together to participate and volunteer in the Wheel to Surf event.

The 10th Annual event gives people with disabilities the chance to go out on the water, catch some waves and make memories that will last a lifetime.

More than 70 people with disabilities got the chance to be out on the water and experience the joys of surfing.

The event is sponsored by Adaptive Surf Project. Its assistant director and founder, Brock Johnson, started the event after an accident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Johnson said he wanted to go surfing again and wouldn’t stop until it was possible.

“And then the surfers, it’s magical,” Johnson said. “They are changed forever, their lives are changed, my life was changed forever and if we can take something so simple and share that with thousands of other people, that’s the goal.”

Surfers had the option to ride tandem, prone, seated or standing on their specially-modified surfboards.

More than 140 volunteers came out, whether that meant getting in the water with the participants or just cheering them on from land.

One of those volunteers, Maria Cankurtaran, said she loves watching her son become more confident.

“Just being part of it, you’ll see, is just so rewarding because of the joy and exhilaration that these surfers have because remember, they can’t go surfing every day like we can,” she said.

Another surfer, Bryson Dowdy, said he was hooked after participating in the event last year.

“When I went out there and came in for the first time with the waves, I had — that was a lot of fun. It was so much fun,” Dowdy said.

Johnson started the clinic 10 years ago with only 17 people. When he looks back, he’s amazed that it has grown into what it has, and he looks forward to encouraging people all over for years to come.

“I’m a quadriplegic. I’m paralyzed from the chest down, my fingers don’t really work that well and if I can go surfing, anyone can go surfing,” Johnson said. “I say, no excuses.”

Anyone unable to make the event Saturday shouldn’t worry — the next Wheel to Surf event is Saturday, Oct. 7.