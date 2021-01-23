Myrtle Beach hairstylist offering free haircuts to front-line workers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One local hairstylist wanted to do something for front line workers in the community so she’s offering free haircuts.

Laura Singleton is a hairdresser at The Strand Styling Studio located at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

Singleton said she wanted to do this because she felt like front-line workers weren’t getting enough recognition.

“I feel happy that I can do this for people. Make people feel better about themselves, that’s what this industry is all about,” Singleton said.

She posted in several groups on Facebook, offering free haircuts to nurses, teachers, daycare workers, and anyone giving back to the community.

“I’m not going to count anyone out, I think everyone’s important and deserves this. Everyone’s working hard and just trying to get through COVID right now,” Singleton said.

Singleton’s friend, Jeanette works at Grand Strand Hospital and said she’s thankful for her generosity.

“We go through a lot. We’re in there in the midst of COVID and it’s just stressful. This is so relaxing and wonderful it’s such a great gift,” Jeanette Gendron, a front-line worker said.

“I just hope I’m able to do something to make these people feel better through this rough time,” Singleton said.

Singleton said she’s still offering free haircuts to all front-line workers and if anyone’s interested in booking an appointment, to call her at 843-360-6091.

You can also contact her through Facebook @HairbyLauraMB, and on Instagram @hairbylaurasingleton.