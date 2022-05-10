MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand mother and daughter’s daily affirmations videos have gone viral online.

5-year-old Scarlett Gray Smith and her mother Tiania Haneline started a daily ritual where Scarlett recites positive affirmations while her mother does her hair. Their affirmation videos have become so popular, the duo have reached 5.6 million followers on TikTok.

However, there’s so much more as to why they started this pastime.

“I’ve always been the one to tell Scarlett I love your curls, I think you’re beautiful, I love your brown skin, you’re so beautiful,” Haneline stressed. “I’ve always done that since she was born.”

Those positive affirmations have stuck with Scarlett since she was just a baby.

“I know how negative people are in the real world, so I was like okay, she’s got to know that she is flawless and beautiful, so I was like I’ve got to instill that in her,” Haneline said.

In 2020, the killing of George Floyd led to civil unrest and racial tensions nationwide, that’s when Tiania thought maybe they can use their affirmations videos to bring a sense of peace online.

I was like why don’t I do it while I’m doing her hair and then the whole TikTok craze happened during the pandemic so then I was like maybe this can help other people,” Haneline said.

And it has. In the more than 2 years since they’ve started doing online videos, more than 5 million people are now following the duo on TikTok. Tiania also noticed quite a change in Scarlett’s confidence.

“She goes from ‘I love my curls to like, really like …telling herself I LOVE MY CURLS …I love my brown skin,'” Haneline said.

However, the biggest thing is Scarlett affirming other people. Like we will be out to eat, and she’ll be like, I love your hair and the lady is like ‘what?'”

That’s really what it is all about, being comfortable in your own skin.

“I just want to make sure that she knows that she doesn’t have to straighten her hair or be blonde or whatever to be beautiful,” Haneline stressed.

Scarlett says: “Repeat after me, I’m beautiful”

Mom: “I’m beautiful.”

Scarlett says: “I’m strong.”

Mom: “I’m strong.”

Scarlett: “I’m careful.”

Mom: “You better be careful!”

Scarlett: “I’m going to be brave.”

Mom: “Oh good, I’m going to be brave.”

Mom: “And what are we going to have?”

Scarlett: “We’re going to have a good day.”

Scarlett says she wants to be a superstar when she gets older and she’s well on her way. To follow the duo, their handle is @scarlettandtiania on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.