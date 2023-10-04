MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Students at Myrtle Beach Primary School are raising a money through a new type of fundraiser.

From collecting items for the Humane Society to writing kind words on the sidewalk, the students came together to understand how important it is to be kind, as well as the ripple effect an act of kindness can create.

Raise Craze, fundraising through kindness, is an online site based around acts of kindness.

Students are encouraged to perform three acts of kindness along with the school-wide events like “Chalk the Walk,” where they wrote kind words on the walkways around the school.

The school’s PTO chose the fundraiser to get more students involved while teaching the value of gratitude, inclusion and paying it forward in the community.

“So, really, the whole premise of this is just to pay it forward and teach our children that it’s so important to show kindness in our community,” said Nicole Queen, a member of the school’s PTO. “And that’s really what it’s about, more than just a monetary fundraising goal.”

Each day, the students will take part in a different act of kindness.

One second grader, Dominic Torres, shared what being kind means to him.

“Be kind, because if other people might feel left out or sad, you be kind to them so they’ll feel happy and be other people’s friends,” he said.

Myrtle Beach Primary School’s goal is to raise $20,000 and perform 5,000 acts of kindness by Oct. 13.