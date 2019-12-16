NC dispatcher meets mother and baby she helped deliver through phone

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s not everyday a dispatcher gets to meet the person they’re helping behind the phone.

On October 29, Carteret County telecommunicator Brittany Stapleton helped a mother deliver her baby.

According to the Carteret Emergency Communications Facebook page, Stapleton talked Briana Godette through her home delivery. It was that day Godette’s daughter, Kaislyn was born.

Almost two months after the birth of Godette’s daughter, the three met in person.

The meeting happened at the Carteret County 911 Center on December 9.

Brianna expressed her sincere thanks to Stapleton and all members of the team that were working that day for helping her through a scary situation.

