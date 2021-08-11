New Brookgreen Gardens wildflower exhibit caters to pollinators

BROOKGREEN GARDENS, MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Since 1931 Brookgreen Gardens has mastered the art of combining man-made and nature. In celebration of 90 years the gardens are getting wild with flowers. In particular, wildflowers.

“In late winter, early spring, we sowed almost 200 pounds of wildflower seeds in nearly three acres in our arboretum,” says vice president of horticultre at Brookgreen Gardens, Katherine Rowe. “We thought a fun change, and also beneficial change for our ecosystem, would be to install these wildflower exhibits.”

Rowe says while changing up the look and feel of the arboretum was a fun project, it was more than a beautification boost.

“Our wildflowers expand this direction and a little bit that direction, so that we could have an impact on again these beneficial ecosystems attracting pollinators and wildlife habitat,” says Rowe. “And it’s also extremely interesting to walk through, and to experience visually for our visitors.”

The wildflowers attract more than humans but pollinators too. Birds, bees, bats, butterflies, even beetles help pollinate plants, among many other animals. According to Pollinator Partnership, pollinators bring us one out of every three bites of food we eat.

“Here at Brookgreen we have many pollinators, we try to encourage pollinator gardens, pollinator habitats, planting with natives,” says Rowe. “Here in these large drifts, we’re able to attract a variety of insects, native bees, all kinds of different pollinators, birds, bats that are drawn to nectar, the seeds, the cover.”

Besides being a striking display and producing a product for pollinators, there’s a lot of good to planting these easy to maintain delightful displays.

“It’s really been a fun experience to see this area become so alive,” says Rowe.

Also happening now at Brookgreen Gardens, the current photography exhibition ‘Wild Bees’ is on display. The collection shows America’s native bees up close and personal.