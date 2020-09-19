Nonprofit organization hosts competition to help veterans with disabilities

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of Marine Corps veterans started a nonprofit organization to bring the sport of 3gun to veterans in wheelchairs living with disabilities.

The Battle Buddy 3Gun organization teamed up with the Paralyzed Veterans of America to bring veterans and people with physical disabilities together to compete and create adrenaline.

Some of these veterans have been in a wheelchair for years and never imagined competing or shooting in a moving fashion or setting again.

“All the fun things in life, all the adrenaline rush, sports and all that kind of goes away when you are in a wheelchair,” Jeff Combs, Battle Buddy 3Gun President said.

Jeff Combs was paralyzed in 2012 after a motorcycle accident while enlisted in the Marine Corps.

“All of a sudden, what I did for a living no longer existed,” Combs said.

Now, he’s devoted to helping other veterans get back out and compete again.

“We aren’t done just because we are not walking,” Hack Albertson, the National Vice President of Paralyzed Veterans of America, said.

How the battle buddy concept works is a disabled veteran, who is paired with an able veteran, shoots targets with a handgun, A-R 15, and a shotgun. The duo works together to compete for accuracy and speed.

The objective is to focus on what can be done instead of what can’t.

“Just to see somebody reclaim their life is amazing, and that’s what gives me the motivation to keep moving forward,” Brian Church, Treasurer of Battle Buddy 3Guns, and Marine Corps veteran said.

The team of Marine Corps veterans, disabled and abled, spread motivation one shot, and one veteran at a time.

“If we can meet one veteran that got back and started living life because I came to a battle buddy 3gun event, that’s what we are trying to do, that’s what we are here for,” Combs said.

Battle Buddy 3Gun said the combination of the sport and people in wheelchairs didn’t exist until now. They are working to expand their initiative nationwide.

This weekend’s event is taking place at the Echo 6 Outdoor Shooting Park in Galivants Ferry. For upcoming events or contact information, click here.