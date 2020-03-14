Pee Dee Academy crowns this year’s Mr. PDA

Mullins, SC – It was a Positively Carolina day in Marion County.

News13 Anchor Nicole Boone had the honor of emceeing the annual Mr. Pee Dee Academy pageant.

Ten students competed for the title. The pageant included the contestants performing an opening act followed by the casual wear and formal wear competitions.

“It’s a friendly competition enjoyed by Pee Dee Academy’s entire student body. It was an honor to be this year’s emcee. Pee Dee Academy is a wonderful school and this event is a lot of fun,” said Nicole.

The winner of this year’s competition is TJ Smith. Smith is a senior. Congratulations TJ from News13 and Nicole.