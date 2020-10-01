Police find, return special rocking chair to Loris woman after it was stolen off porch

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — After 88-year-old Lillie Strickland had her late sister’s rocking chair stolen from her porch Monday, the Loris Police Department made an arrest and returned it to her.

Lillie said this isn’t the first time a chair has been stolen from her porch.

“This one I’m proud to have it back because it was my sisters and she’s passed on now,” Lillie Strickland said.

Lillie’s son, Daryl Strickland, got a notification on his mom’s Ring camera Monday night that there was movement in front of her house. Thanks to the Ring footage, and quick response from police, an arrest was made Wednesday.

“We’ve seen the importance of getting the chair back, more than we’ve seen the importance of making the arrest,” Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said. “It meant a lot to her, we were able to do both.”

Lisa Stroud, 51, of Myrtle Beach was arrested Wednesday and charged with violation of probation, and petit or simple larceny under $2,000.

“When I took the position of the chief, I said ‘I’m all about the citizens and making the Loris city a great place to live,'” Chief Buley said.

Lillie’s family wanted to share their thanks and gratitude with the Loris Police Department.

“Even though it was a rocking chair, it didn’t matter to them, they got right on it,” Lillie’s daughter-in-law, Connie Strickland said.

Connie added, “We were real proud for that and proud of this town, that they have a police department that cares that much.”

Now, Lillie’s family has taken precautions and chained the rocking chairs on their porch so that no one steals them again.

“I’m real, real happy,” Lillie said.

