Purple Heart found at SC flea market reunited with Vietnam veteran

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – Several Vietnam War-era medals have been reunited with their original owner Tuesday after they were found at a flea market in South Carolina.

Heather Guy’s mission began when she was shopping with her son at the Barnyard Flea Market in Greer when she stumbled upon two boxes of war medals hiding in a pile of Hot Wheels.

Among the medals was a Purple Heart with the name Raymond E. Mitchell inscribed on the back.

After News13’s sister station WSPA aired their original story about Guy’s efforts to return the medal, Mitchell reached out to WSPA 7 News.

Tuesday, Guy and Mitchell came together in downtown Greenville to return the medals.

