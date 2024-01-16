MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Roxy, a dog who spent almost five years at the Grand Strand Humane Society, was finally adopted recently by a Florida family with the help of the community.

“She’s really starting to show what a sweet, sweet dog she really is,” Melanie, Roxy’s new owner, said.

Roxy, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was the shelter’s longest resident. She was more than a year old when she was brought to the shelter. She came from a traumatic situation and couldn’t be in a home with other dogs.

“We’re heartbroken with the fact that she has lived the majority of her life in the kennel, and you know we understand how that makes her hard to be adoptable because of just the stress and anxiety,” Melanie said.

Melanie and Jeff stumbled upon Roxy in November while looking online. They talked with shelter officials multiple times in December to see if they were a perfect fit for Roxy. Shelter employees then took Roxy to their home in Florida at the beginning of January to finally meet in person.

After a few tears and laughs, they all knew it was a perfect fit.

“At first, she exhibited a little bit of who are you, but she started warming up to us so quickly they were just really surprised,” Melanie said.

Melanie said the decision was easy because they’re retired. They have 26 acres for Roxy to roam, and they live in a rural area with no traffic around.

She said their only issue was needing more than $6,000 to build a fence. But after the Grand Strand Humane Society asked for help on Facebook, the community quickly rallied for Roxy.

“The Grand Strand community, you have our thanks and blessings for what you did for us. Sorry, but what you did for her,” Melanie said.

Jessica Wnuk, the shelter’s executive director, said Roxy finding her forever home is the best thing she has experienced in her 12 years working there.