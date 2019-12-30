SC woman to celebrate 106th birthday as she rings in 2020

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – As people across the world ring in the new year in just a few days, one Summerville woman will be celebrating her 106th birthday amid the fireworks and festivities.

Alice Vaughn will be celebrating the new year along with a very special birthday on Tuesday – her children say she has a secret to a long life; hard work, no drinking and no smoking.

Her family says each year becomes a little more challenging as she grows older and often forgets who they are. However, they refuse to forget her.

“Whether they remember you or not, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, just keep coming to see them- you know who they are, you know, and what if it’s their last day and you didn’t come to see them? That’s on you, that’s not on them,” says Angela Strawn, Alice’s granddaughter.

