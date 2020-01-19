Grand Strand store gives free haircuts to kids in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A store in North Myrtle Beach gave kids free haircuts in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sunday.

“Often times kids can’t get their haircuts as often as they need to, so we thought we’d give them for free,” Camelia Frink, assistant store manager at DTLR said.

The event was about more than just free haircuts. While the boys and girls sat in the barber’s chair, they learned about Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s very important to our society, because he did so much for us to be where we’re at today, and we feel like this was the perfect time. If they have any questions, we’ll do our best to answer them to help them learn and grow,” Frink said.

Store employees say they host regular events to give back, and this time they wanted to do something for the children and parents who shop at the store.

“Kids are a big part of the community too, so them getting their free haircuts I think it’s an awesome way of giving back. They come in here, the parents make sure they come in here and shop and get everything they need, so (we) always have to give back to the kids,” Stephanie Thompson, DTLR store associate said.

