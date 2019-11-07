The Main Slice in NMB helps pay off an elementary’s lunch debt

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One business in North Myrtle Beach is working to ease the burden of an elementary school’s lunch debt.

At the beginning of the school year Horry County Schools had more than $55,000 in lunch debt.

Derrick Nunziante is the owner of The Main Slice on Main Street and learned of the school’s debt while talking with an employee.

Nunziante says it’s important that kids are getting nutritious meals in school and sprung into action when help was needed.

“So this month we are going to give 20% of all of our sales to the school to try and eliminate the debt,” said Nunziante.

Waterway Elementary started the school year with more than $3,400 in lunch debt.

Nunziante says the debt has since increased.

“It’s probably close to four grand right now and there’s only been a few months of school. It’s only November and they started in September. So it really goes quick and it actually carries over from the prior year as well,” said Nunziante.

He hopes to help other schools in the future and encourages other businesses in Horry County to consider helping a great need.

“[My hope] is that that other people help. Other business owners get involved. The community gets involved and realize that these kids are going to be the ones that’s in this town moving forward,” said Nunziante.

“They’re going to be leaders of America and all that. So lets take care of them when they’re young.”

You can donate online by visiting The Main Slice’s website.