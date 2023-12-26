MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man referred to as the “traveling gas can man” has dedicated his life to volunteering and making a difference in a very unique way.

News13 spent the day with him as his travels brought him to Myrtle Beach to help with 35 tiny homes for local veterans.

After suffering tremendous loss and being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, Bruce Prehn, also known as the traveling gas can man, lives his life giving back and spreading positivity.

This week, he’s here in Myrtle Beach volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, Helping Hands, and the Tiny Homes for Veterans.

It all started when Bruce Prehn was just 16 years old when he left his home in Long Island and backpacked with his friend to Alaska where he fell in love with traveling.

His free spirit brought him to Myrtle Beach.

“I love it because all you meet is good people,” Prehn said. “And no matter what town you go in, you’re going to meet wonderful people that want to give back and help.”

Now, how did he get his name as the traveling gas can man?

“I just walked down the side of the road with my gas can,” Prehn said. “And when you see me, this is what it looks like. And then they pull over and every single car says, do you need a ride? And of course, I said, yes, I need a ride. But before I get in, I got to tell you something like what? And I turn it around and I say, I’m the traveling gas can man.”

While hitchhiking, he wanted people to be more willing to give him a ride.

“I tell everybody the gas can takes away the fear factor,” he said. “You know, they see me, and they want to help.”

Prehn always had a love for traveling and volunteering, but it wasn’t until 2019 when his perspective started to change.

He was in a plane crash where his boss died. Five days later, his sister died. Five weeks later, his brother died and five days after that, he was diagnosed with stage four Melanoma Skin Cancer.

“I’m cancer-free to this day,” Prehn said. “But I realized when all this happened, everybody died with a bunch of money, and they didn’t spend any of it. And I thought, you know what? I got a little bit of money saved. I’m going to spend my money slowly but surely and to do nothing but go around the country and volunteer.”

He has already traveled to all 50 states as well as Canada, Africa, Japan, Holland, and Australia, just to name a few.

“Basically, I mean, technically, I am homeless,” Prehn said. “You know, I stayed with friends. I stay in hotels because I’m always on the road. You know, I’ve probably been to 45 states this year alone.”

Trials and tribulations haven’t stopped Bruce from living his life to the fullest. He encourages everyone to live each day as if it’s your last. He said people should create memories and spread kindness.

“Everybody stay healthy, eat good, and be kind,” he said.

He tells everyone to live by his hashtag #refuelingkindness. His Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube is TravelingGasCanMan.