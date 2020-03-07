Possible coronavirus patient from Kershaw Co. transferred to Columbia hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Health officials in SC are investigating two possible cases of coronavirus, and one patient has been transferred to a Columbia hospital.

The patient from Kershaw County has been transferred to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

The patient is in a special isolation room that helps keep the medical team and the community safe, Prisma Health officials say.

Scott Sasser, M.D., Prisma Health acute care chief clinical officer for the Midlands, said, “I want to reassure everyone that Prisma Health is prepared to respond to COVID-19. We have enacted our Hospital Incident Management Team (HIMT) across Prisma Health to continue to manage our approach to this public health concern.”

If you believe you may have COVID-19, call your doctor first. For more information about what Prisma Health is doing to inform the community about COVID-19, visit the Prisma Health website here.

Community members also can access Prisma Health Virtual Visit, a quick online care option for common conditions which includes a new on-demand video option and an online visit option.

