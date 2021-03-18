Postponements and cancelations continue in Myrtle Beach area ahead of storm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of myrtle beach generic

FILE PHOTO

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand are preparing for severe weather possibilities late this afternoon and early evening. 

Here’s an update on what’s postponed or cancelled:

  • The Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Car and Truck Show will close Thursday at 1 p.m. 
  • Myrtle Beach Municipal Court will close at 2 p.m.  Thursday’s 5 p.m. cases will be continued.
  • Myrtle Beach city facilities will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.
  • Myrtle Beach’s after-school and evening activities are cancelled today.
  • The Kids’ Track-and-Field Day at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium this afternoon has been postponed to a later date.
GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS
APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories