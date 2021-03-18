Postponements and cancelations continue in Myrtle Beach area ahead of storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand are preparing for severe weather possibilities late this afternoon and early evening.

Here’s an update on what’s postponed or cancelled:

The Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Car and Truck Show will close Thursday at 1 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Municipal Court will close at 2 p.m. Thursday’s 5 p.m. cases will be continued.

Myrtle Beach city facilities will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Myrtle Beach’s after-school and evening activities are cancelled today.

The Kids’ Track-and-Field Day at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium this afternoon has been postponed to a later date.