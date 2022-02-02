‘Potential for an explosion is still there’; Officials offer update on North Carolina fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are continuing to recommend those with respiratory issues remain inside as the Weaver Fertilizer plant continues to burn.

Winston-Salem Fire Division Chief Bobby Wade spoke early Wednesday morning to offer an update on the ongoing situation, in which a fertilizer plant housing nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire Monday night.

Burning has been contained to the plant site and has not spread to any neighboring homes or businesses, but the area immediately surrounding the site remains unsafe. No fire operations will be on site until it’s deemed safe.

They explained that the scene hasn’t improved much since Tuesday evening’s update, so officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

As a result, the non-mandatory evacuation order remains in place for the one-mile radius around the plant. Chief Wade said that they will reassess the scene Wednesday morning and again around 7 a.m. Thursday.

There is still the potential for the ammonium nitrate to explode, which is why they’re continuing to maintain the evacuation radius. There are still active fires on the site.

People, especially people with respiratory issues, are asked to minimize their time outside as this situation continues.