More than 1K without power: Power outages in our area caused by Elsa

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As Elsa moves through the Carolinas, several areas have lost power. According to the Duke Energy power outage map, more than 1,000 people are without power.

There are power outages in the following areas:

Florence:

West Palmetto Street: 589 people affected

East Butler Lane: 34 people affected

Dillon:

I-95 toward south of the Border: 107 people affected

Lydia:

East Lydia Highway, Indian Branch Road and Yarborough Crossroads: 191 people affected

To view the latest power outages in our area visit Duke Energy’s power outage map here.