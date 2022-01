MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After Sunday night’s severe weather, several people in the Pee Dee are without power Monday morning.

Duke energy is reporting power outages in Darlington, where more than 1,000 people are without power.

The company is reporting 1,165 people affected in the Darlington area, 237 people affected in the Florence area, 205 people affected in the Timmonsville area and 217 people affected in the Olanta area.