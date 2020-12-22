Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots are the second-highest of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Someone could receive the Christmas gift of a lifetime as two lottery jackpots continue to climb.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday night’s Mega Millions will draw for $330 million and Wednesday’s Powerball draws for $321 million.
Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.
Lottery officials say the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball are both the second-highest of the year. “The previous draws saw more than 28,000 winning tickets sold across the state,” said officials with SCEL.
The Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. and Powerball will happen at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
