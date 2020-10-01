Powerball player in Conway scores $100K ticket

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two Powerball players in South Carolina came within one number of winning last night’s jackpot.
A ticket sold in Conway for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000, and a ticket sold in Aiken is worth $50,000.
The $100,000 ticket was purchased at Main Street Express on Main Street in Conway.
The other ticket, worth $50,000 was sold at the Circle K on Columbia Highway North in Aiken.
Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The Conway player purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1 to see their prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Deputies investigate after 2 people shot in Florence County
- CCU, Sun Belt release men’s and women’s conference basketball schedules for 2020-2021
- 2 injured in plane crash near Hwy 9 in Nichols area
- Data: Trump, Biden spent over $90M on Facebook campaign ads since July
- $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package narrowly passes US House, bipartisan deal not reached