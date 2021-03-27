‘Pre-launch’ 500-slot machine casino facility opening in North Carolina

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba Indian Tribe said Friday that they are fast-tracking the Catawba Two Kings Casino project in Kings Mountain, and plan on opening a 500-slot machine temporary facility at the site on July 1, 2021.

Chief Bill Harris revealed the information in an interview with FOX 46.

The temporary facility, which the tribe said would be made using modular structures, is considered a ‘pre-launch’ facility while construction continues at the site, located off Interstate-85 and Dixon School Road.

Harris was asked about the reason for the fast-tracking, and cited the need for economic development in Cleveland County now, and delays in plans for a 1,300-slot introductory facility.

The plans are happening despite a lawsuit that has been filed by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians over approval for the Catawba Tribe. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, in repeated statements, have called the project a “land grab.”

Harris disputed those claims and said they believe they will emerge victorious in court.