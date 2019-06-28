Predator finds victim through Pokémon game; ways to keep kids safe online

OREM ( KTVX ) – An Orem man is behind bars, charged with repeatedly raping a young boy he met through a Pokémon game.

Probable cause statements state that Christopher Prue met his 12-year-old victim through a Pokémon game. He would pick the young boy up from his home and, police have charged him with raping the boy more than eight times over a four-year period, even meeting multiple times at a local Latter-day Saint church building

Police documents state “Please note that the victim is usually home alone and advised me that he is very afraid of Mr. Prue showing up at his home.” The victim said that the abuse ended in 2016, but Prue has continued to contact the victim as recently as this week.

On Tuesday, the victim, now 17 years old, told Child Protective Services, and police were able to arrest and charge Christopher Prue. Prue is currently on probation for another instance of sexual abuse of a minor.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah offers some advice to help parents monitor their children’s online activity.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah says there are things parents can do the protect their kids online. Rebecca Virgo is the Interim Director of PCAU; she said, “Sometimes we’re afraid to say no and be the bad guy, but this is one of the spaces where we absolutely need to do that and set the boundary. We can’t be sending them into the digital world without some limits.”



Before the age of 8 or 9, she says kids shouldn’t be allowed any alone-time on a device because children are not developmentally prepared to defend themselves.

She continued, “Between the age of 9-13, we recommend that you have some sort of an app that manages your child’s time and the types of things they can access because they just don’t have the skills yet to make really good choices.”

Throughout your kid’s childhood and teens, PCAU recommends regular and open conversations about what you and your kids are encountering online, so they feel comfortable coming to you with dangerous situations.



For more training and tips, visit the PCAU website.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.