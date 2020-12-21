Pregnant North Carolina woman, unborn child dead following domestic shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A pregnant woman and her unborn child died after getting shot during a “domestic disturbance” in Fayetteville on Sunday night, police said Monday.

A man also died in the shooting of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The incident was reported just before 7:20 p.m. in the 900-block of Willow Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a domestic related disturbance occurred at the residence,” police said in the release. “During the disturbance multiple shots were fired.”

The pregnant woman, identified as Sarah Lewis, 34, of the 900-block of Willow Street, was shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries before she died. The man, identified as Keith Lewis, 31, also of the 900-block of Willow Street, died at the scene.

There was another child on scene at the time of the shooting that was not injured, police said. The child has been placed with other family members.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.