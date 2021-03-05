Preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch pushed back until May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Fox21) — The preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, has been moved to May.

The hearing was originally set for March 11, 12, and 15. It is now scheduled to start May 20.

The move comes after a judge agreed last week to let Stauch represent herself in court.

The preliminary hearing is being delayed to ensure Stauch has time to review the hundreds of pages of evidence in the case.

In a status conference Friday, Stauch said she only has two hours each week to access digital evidence in the jail’s law library. In response, the judge ordered that all 1,800 pages of core evidence be provided to Stauch on paper. He also ensured Stauch will be able to see photos of all of the tangible evidence.

There are currently 26,101 pages of evidence in the case, according to prosecutors. That includes the 1,800 pages in the case core.

Stauch told a judge last week that she understood the process necessary and was willing to take on the work. She told the court that, although she hasn’t had full access to case documents, she believes she has two key pieces of evidence which will clear her name.

The next status conference in the case is set for March 29.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach on March 2 and charged with first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust, tampering with a body, tampering with evidence and child abuse resulting in death.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.