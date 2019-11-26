Preparations for holiday travel season at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly three million people are expected to travel on a US airline tomorrow and Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for airline travel in history.

With the influx of holiday travelers, airport officials at Myrtle Beach International Airport want to encourage all travelers to get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and check the TSA website to make sure you only packed approved items.

Kirk Lovell is the Director of Air Service and Business Administration at MYR, he tells News13 they expect the largest crowds tomorrow to be around midday, and again between 4 P.M. and 6 P.M.

As Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day in history with more than 3 million passengers according to Airlines for America, Lovell said it’s important for people to be mindful of the airport they are traveling from to get back to the Grand Strand.

This is also the last holiday travel season passengers will be able to use their drivers license as a form of identification to board a flight if it is not a REAL ID.

REAL IDs have a gold star and beginning on October 1, 2020, they will be needed to board domestic and commercial flights, visit a secure federal building or military installation.

“It puts you into the federal database so all airports and all facilities have the same information on the person,” Lovell said.

REAL IDs are available now, for more information about how to get your new license, click here.