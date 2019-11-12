President Jimmy Carter hospitalized for a procedure to relieve swelling on his brain from recent falls, spokeswoman says

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo former President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a student who’s question has been picked for him to answer during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (WGHP) – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital Monday night for a procedure, The Carter Center announced.

Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter fell in his Plains, Georgia home Oct. 21, according to The Carter Center. It was the second time Carter has taken a fall recently.