President kicks off ‘Black Voices for Trump’ coalition in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – President Donald Trump visited Atlanta Friday to win the African American vote in Georgia.

At the Georgia World Congress Center, the president officially kicked off the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition ahead of the 2020 election.

Earlier in the day, he attended a fundraiser for Senator David Perdue and held a special rally there.

The president was introduced at his afternoon event by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Trump used the opportunity to tout his accomplishments during his three years in office.

“We’re undoing the damage inflicted by decades of corrupt democrat rule and creating a historic tide of new opportunity and prosperity,” he said. “We’ve done more for African Americans in three years than the broken Washington establishment has done in more than 30 years.”

The president said his administration has created more than six million jobs, lowered unemployment rates, reduced poverty levels and lowered crime.

While the situation inside the rally was jubilant, with chants of “four more years” — outside it was a different story.

Anti-Trump protesters stood near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and CNN Center with signs saying “Embarasser in Chief,” “Our planet over profit,” “End white supremacy,” ” Black Lives Matter,” and pushed to impeach the president.

Trump says the Democrats have let Americans down and urged the “Black Voices for Trump” that the best is yet to come to “Make America Great Again.”