President of Coker University resigns upon request of the board

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The president of Coker University has resigned upon request, according to the administration.

The university accepted the resignation of Dr. Robert L. Wyatt as president effective immediately on Friday. University officials did not state the reason for his resignation.

Wyatt had been a staff member with the university since 2009.

The board of trustees requested the resignation and has formed a search committee to determine interim leadership. The board also has begun a search for a permanent president.

A press release for the university states: