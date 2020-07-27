President Trump visits Morrisville biotech company

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump visiting a Morrisville company Monday that is doing crucial work in the ongoing effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump toured the Fujifilm BioTech Center to get a closer look at the potential vaccine.

The facility is manufacturing components of the potential vaccine that was developed by Novavax. The process normally takes several months but has been compressed down into just several weeks.

The president delivered remarks at the facility where he said work on a vaccine is progressing “in record time.”

He said one vaccine would be entering stage 3 of testing soon.

“Keep a safe, social distance and wear masks when appropriate,” Trump said.

Air Force Once landed at RDU International Airport around 2:50 p.m.

Congressman Mark Walker of North Carolina, along with House Speaker Tim Moore, met Trump at the airport.

President Donald Trump speaks with Rep. Mark Walker and House Speaker Tim Moore.

Walker sids both his parents had the virus and are doing better. Walker, a Republican, says the visit from Trump is a significant moment for the state and in the fight against the virus.

The potential vaccine is currently in a phase one clinical trial and could reach phase three by the fall.