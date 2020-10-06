Press conference to be held to discuss court ruling on seismic oil testing in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and Frank Knapp, President of the Small Business Chamber of Commerce and one of the plaintiffs who sued to stop seismic testing off the coast of South Carolina, will hold a news conference Tuesday to talk about Judge Gergel’s ruling on that lawsuit.

The news conference will take place at 1 p.m. outside the Dennis Building on the south side of the SC Statehouse.

Environmentalists sued in federal court in Charleston seeking to block the seismic exploration because the work has been shown to harm marine animals like the endangered North Atlantic right whale, according to previous reporting.

