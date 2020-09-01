Previously named ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Forestbrook area shooting now in custody

FORESTBROOK, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police announced the arrest of a suspect they previously labeled as ‘armed and dangerous’ in a deadly Forestbrook shooting.

According to police, Craig Lee Legette, 37, has been arrested in a shooting that happened in the area of Bush Drive and Claypond Road outside of Myrtle Beach.

Officers were called to the the intersection of Claypond Road and Bush Drive, where a car was found in a ditch, according to police.

When officers looked into the vehicle they discovered the driver had been shot, according to authorities.

The victim was removed from the vehicle and placed in an ambulance before Horry County Fire Rescue notified officers that the victim had died, according to police.

