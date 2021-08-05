Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dead at 62

(WFXR) — Professional wrestler “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was found dead Wednesday morning. His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death on a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

Eaton was hospitalized last month after suffering a fall that injured his hip and hand. He had reportedly been treated in recent years for congestive heart failure. A cause of death has not been released.

Eaton was best known as a tag team specialist and wrestled for some of the biggest promotions in the country.

As part of the “Midnight Express” with partners Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, Eaton was part of sold-out shows at some of the biggest venues in America. The team held multiple championships in many regions.

During his almost 40 year career, Eaton was known as a man of few words, often leaving his talking to his “manager,” Jim Cornette. He appeared frequently in our area for Jim Crockett Promotions and later World Championship Wrestling.

Eaton was 62 years old. He is survived by his three children. His wife, Donna Eaton, passed away in June from cancer.

His colleagues from the ring took to Twitter to mourn his loss. Their comments are posted below: