Procession for PFC Jacob Hancher heads toward Charleston early Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A procession for Private First Class Jacob Hancher, who lost his life in the line of duty, headed toward Charleston Monday morning.
The procession drove down Highway 17 Bypass toward Charleston around 6:30 Monday.
Hancher lost his life while responding to responding to a domestic call around 10 p.m. Saturday near Yaupon Drive and 14th Ave. South.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘It’s not easy to be a jockey’:Through highs and lows, Victor Espinoza keeps on winning
- NewsNation’s Albert Ramon becomes only Latino chief meteorologist on national television
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta forms in the Caribbean Sea, expected to head for Gulf Coast later this week
- Proud Boys hashtag taken over by gay pride images
- 3 win Nobel Prize for Medicine for hepatitis C virus discovery