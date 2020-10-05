Procession for PFC Jacob Hancher heads toward Charleston early Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A procession for Private First Class Jacob Hancher, who lost his life in the line of duty, headed toward Charleston Monday morning.

The procession drove down Highway 17 Bypass toward Charleston around 6:30 Monday.

Hancher lost his life while responding to responding to a domestic call around 10 p.m. Saturday near Yaupon Drive and 14th Ave. South.

