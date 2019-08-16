Program helps Darlington County students secure jobs before graduation

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) Darlington County School District’s Institute of Technology partnered with local businesses to offer high school students paid internships. It’s a part of their Key to Career program.

“There is a gap in our workforce, and our students are filling those gaps. They are contributing to their environment, working hard, and it’s really a win-win for both businesses and students,” said Quinetta Buterbaugh, DCSD Business Engagement Coordinator.

According to Buterbaugh, the program’s purpose is to encourage local businesses to engage with students and provide work-based learning experiences.

DSIT’s business partners include Sonoco, Carolina Bank, Darlington Venner and more.

One student from Hartsville High spent his summer break interning at Sonoco. Jake Mullins is a rising senior at Hartsville and worked in Sonoco’s Quality Control Department.

“I go out there on the floor and whenever they’re cutting and throwing away, I take note. At the end of the day, we go over that and figure out where the top columns were and put it in excel,” Mullins said.

Mullins has been offered a job at Sonoco and will continue to work there during his senior year.

“Spending that time in industry with adults that can mentor them professionally, has made all of the difference in the world. They’re gaining more than a paycheck,” said Buterbaugh.

DCIT is looking to partner with more businesses this fall and hopes to offer 25 students spring internships.