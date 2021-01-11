Prosecutors: Florida nurse lied to get $420k in virus relief

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Florida nurse fraudulently obtained about $420,000 in coronavirus relief funds.

Giraldo Caraballo made his initial appearance Friday in Miami federal court. He’s charged with engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds and making false statements to a financial institution.

A criminal complaint says Caraballo applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan on behalf of his company, Professional Skills Inc. He claimed the company had 28 employees and an average monthly payroll of $168,000, which investigators said was untrue.

Instead of using the money for payroll, prosecutors said Caraballo transferred the money to other accounts and used it for personal expenses.