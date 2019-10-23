Protesters gather ahead of Garden Bros. Circus performance in Myrtle Beach amid allegations of animal mistreatment

Protesters stand with signs outside Myrtle Beach Convention Center as people arrive for Garden Bros Circus performance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several protesters gathered outside the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Wednesday evening, ahead of the final Myrtle Beach performance of the week for the Garden Bros. Circus, as animal mistreatment allegations build against the group.

Protesters held up signs, with one saying, “Don’t support animal torture. Turn around”.

In a previous press release sent to News13, the circus highlights its many performers, which include elephants, as well as camels performing with horses.

Mark Kruea with the city of Myrtle Beach told News13 Wednesday that officials are aware of what’s been reported elsewhere, but have to focus on what’s here in Myrtle Beach. Kruea says the city has no plans to eliminate shows with performing animals “without a valid reason to rule them out”.

In March, a venue in Upstate South Carolina ended all circus shows with animals after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) contacted the venue with their concerns.

In late September, PETA announced that authorities in Kentucky would prevent the circus from bringing elephants into the state. A number of states- including Georgia, Mississippi and Virginia- have canceled Garden Bros. shows or barred the circus from performing with animals.

In 2017, a formal complaint sent to the USDA by a former employee described animal abuse that included striking elephants repeatedly with bullhooks, whipping the camels’ feet bloody and failing to provide veterinary care.

The circus has upcoming performances at the Florence Center on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

