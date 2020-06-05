Protesters marched peacefully throughout the streets of Florence Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Florence on Thursday for a peaceful demonstration organized by Pastor Willie Bacote.

People could be heard from Oak Street through downtown Florence to the city center. Many protesters held up signs, some reading ‘Stop Killing Gods Creation’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’. Protesters both black and white marched together chanting, “No justice, no peace!”

Brittany Peguese, one of the organizers from yesterday’s peaceful protest, says she agrees with Pastor Bacote’s mission for Thursday’s protest.



“They hear us and they see us but once we get in that meeting…in those meetings it’s another ball game,” Peguese says.

Pastor Willie D. Bacote says he has lead many marches, but his work is not done. “I’m still willing to lay my life down to make sure that my brothers and sisters stop being killed,” Bacote says.

Florence police officers walked with the protesters and during some stops, everyone took a knee.

Byron Navey marched Thursday and says although he is proud to march alongside people in the community, he feels there should have been more. “I’m upset more people are not out here. Where is everybody because this is everybody’s fight,” Navey says.

Thursday’s protest started and ended peacefully.