Protesters rally outside Nancy Pelosi’s home over salon visit

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — The controversy surrounding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent salon appointment in San Francisco continues to generate reaction.

More than a dozen women showed up outside the House Speaker’s Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in their hair and draped in plastic as if they were at the beauty shop.

They hung blow dryers in the tree outside and expressed their frustration over Pelosi’s trip to the salon Monday and the shutdown’s effect on California.

The House Speaker called the in-person visit a “setup,” saying she trusted the salon’s staff’s claim that they could take one customer at a time, even though San Francisco doesn’t allow indoor beauty salon services.

Pelosi has said she takes responsibility for accepting the word of the salon staff.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP?”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was “set up” by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Pelosi hasn’t responded to the president’s Tweet.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.