Public ice skating to be available at Florence Center in December

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – For the first time since the 2018 season public ice skating is returning to the Florence Center starting December 4.

“Its important for our community to feel some sort of normalcy during the holidays.” General Manager Paul Beard said. “With black Friday and other holiday traditions non existent this year we felt like it was our obligation to the community to step up and put on this event that Florence has looked forward to for years. We had long meetings and decided if we can do it safely, then we should do it.”

The Florence Center will be hosting the event each weekend from December 4 to January 9. Tickets are $10 and skate rental is included in admission. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee.

Due to Covid regulations the ice will be under limited capacity and tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis.

Florence Center staff will be disinfecting commonly touched areas on and around the ice continuously during the event to ensure the safety of all patrons and staff.

Masks will be worn by all staff members and skaters will also be required to wear one on and around the ice.

On Fridays there will be two sessions, one running from 6 – 8 p.m. and the other running from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Saturdays will feature three sessions. The first one will be from 3 – 5 p.m. The second session will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. and the final session will be from 8:30 -10:30 p.m. A 3 – 5 p.m. session followed by a 6 – 8 p.m. session will be held on Sundays.

Schedule is subject to change. Visit www.florencecenter.com for a complete list of updated ice skating dates and times.

LATEST HEADLINES: