Public shares opinion on Forestbrook road expansion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County and SCDOT representatives held a meeting to hear the public’s opinion on the widening of Forestbrook Road from two lanes to five lanes.

People who travel on Forestbrook Road everyday were given the opportunity to write comments and share personal experience that a traffic study simply would not show.

A wider lane means more space but to some residents a safer road is what is more important.

While some say the widening can not come soon enough, others share their concerns on flooding.

The Forestbrook project is taking into consideration projected development and population growth over the next several decades.

Additional plans include a sidewalk on both sides that will provide safer access for families to walk and stoplights at intersections.

“It will add the capacity to handle not only the current needs of the roadway but also the future growth projection. We are expecting the average daily traffic to be close to 20,000 by 2043.” Project Manager Stacey Johnson said.

The additional capacity to the road will improve people getting out of their neighborhoods, clear up traffic, and add a median for drivers making a left turn.

The expansion project is in the conceptual design phase where representatives will take comments people provide and start a preliminary design phase process.

The next steps include field reviews, reaching out to utilities, and then begin on the right away process.

Right away plans are projected to be complete by the fall of 2020.

The completed Forestbrook road expansion project is expected to be complete by 2024.

For additional information or if you missed the meeting on Thursday evening and want to leave a comment, go to SCDOT.org. You can find the Forestbrook project under the project involvement link.