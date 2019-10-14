Publix issues recall for white American deli cheese

News
Posted: / Updated:

Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its Deli White American cheese.

The supermarket chain said the cheese, made by the company Great Lakes Cheese, may contain “foreign material.” Publix officials say the “foreign material” referred to in their press release is “small fragments of metal on the surface.”

The product was sold from Publix deli refrigerated cases and may have been sold in custom-order subs from Thursday, October 3 until Friday, October 11.

Publix has pulled the potentially impacted product from its shelves.

Customers who bought the cheese can return it to their local Publix for a full refund.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: